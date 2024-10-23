Heroic Stand: C-60 Commando Fights Back in Gadchiroli Jungle Clash
C-60 commando Kumod Atram and his team navigated through Gadchiroli's jungles battling Naxalites. Atram, wounded during the gunfight, is being treated after helping neutralize five militants. Part of the district's special anti-Naxal force, Atram has a record of eliminating 39 Naxalites in numerous encounters.
Updated: 23-10-2024 19:52 IST
C-60 commando Kumod Atram, alongside his colleagues, embarked on an arduous 70-hour trek through the dense jungles of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, culminating in a confrontation with Naxalites on Monday.
Five Naxalites, collectively bearing bounties of Rs 38 lakh, were killed in two separate encounters on October 21. Atram sustained two bullet wounds and is currently recovering post-surgery at a local hospital.
During his eight-year tenure with the Gadchiroli Police's special anti-Naxal unit, Atram has been instrumental in neutralizing 39 Naxalites across ten skirmishes, earning him a commendable reputation.
