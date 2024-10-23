Hezbollah Faces Crisis After Safieddine's Killing

Hezbollah has confirmed the killing of Hashem Safieddine, a significant blow to the organization long considered a major military and political force in Lebanon. Safieddine was seen as a key leader following the death of Hassan Nasrallah, until his own tracking and assassination by Israel.

A relative of Nasrallah, Safieddine managed Hezbollah temporarily alongside Naim Qassem. Sources indicate he disappeared after an Israeli strike on Beirut, with his death marking a critical moment for Hezbollah, an organization founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982.

Safieddine was a vital cog in Hezbollah's operations, leading the executive council and maintaining strong ties with Iranian backers. His killing poses a significant challenge to Hezbollah's influence, as Safieddine was a key player during recent hostilities with Israel, advocating for support to Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)