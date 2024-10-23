War Clouds in Sudan: Russian Crew Involved in a Downed Plane Incident

In a recent development within Sudan's ongoing conflict, a plane reportedly carrying Russian crew members has been shot down in North Darfur, according to claims from opposing factions. The plane was allegedly involved in a resupply mission for the besieged city of al-Fashir.

This incident sheds light on the shadowy supply lines fueling the prolonged clashes between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a conflict that has forced millions to flee, caused extensive hunger, and attracted foreign interests. Despite unverified details, documents and footage suggest a switch in allegiance of the plane from the RSF to the Sudanese army, raising questions about foreign involvement and arms trafficking.

Furthermore, the RSF released images purportedly showing identity documents of both Russian and Sudanese personnel aboard. Investigations into the incident continue, with Russia's embassy in Sudan also looking into the matter.

