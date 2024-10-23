Left Menu

Xi-Modi Rapprochement Marks New Chapter for India-China Relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to enhance communication and cooperation to mend ties following a deadly 2020 military clash. Meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, they emphasized stabilizing bilateral relations, expecting increased Chinese investment in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:43 IST
Xi-Modi Rapprochement Marks New Chapter for India-China Relations
leaders

In a significant diplomatic development, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have taken steps to mend bilateral relations strained by past military tensions. Meeting during the BRICS summit, the leaders emphasized enhancing communication and cooperation to stabilize ties damaged by a deadly 2020 clash along their disputed Himalayan border.

The meeting symbolizes a potential thaw in relations between two of the world's biggest economies. Despite the military tensions, strong trade ties have persisted. Their agreement to boost communication and solve conflicts is anticipated to pave the way for increased Chinese investment in India, signaling recovering diplomatic relations.

The significance of their discussion in Kazan cannot be understated. It comes amid recent agreements to resolve a four-year military standoff in Ladakh, and after diplomatic efforts showed signs of progress. Their commitment to peace and mutual respect marks a hopeful chapter for the future of India-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024