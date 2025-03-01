Left Menu

Piyush Goyal's Washington Visit: Strengthening US-India Trade Ties

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to visit Washington, aiming to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement with the US. The visit intends to double commerce to USD 500 billion by 2030. Goyal will meet US officials to discuss boosting trade and investments, amid ongoing tariff tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:29 IST
  • India

Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, will embark on a crucial visit to Washington next week. During this trip, significant discussions are anticipated over the potential bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States, aiming to elevate bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

This strategic engagement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Washington, where both nations reiterated their commitment to strengthening trade relations. Goyal's agenda includes meetings with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The proposed agreement looks to expand trade avenues and mitigate tariff threats posed by the US. As India and the US explore mutual trade benefits, this dialogue underlines efforts in addressing trade imbalances, with India's proactive engagement fostering a favorable trade environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

