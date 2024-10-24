Russia-North Korea Partnership Treaty Ratified

The State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, gave its approval to a significant treaty with North Korea on Thursday, solidifying the two nations' partnership.

The ratification follows a mutual defense pact signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June.

This development aligns with increasing cooperation between the two countries since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, with allegations from South Korea and Ukraine about North Korean troop deployments to support Russian forces.

