Left Menu

Russia-North Korea Partnership Treaty Ratified

The State Duma, Russia's lower house, has ratified a treaty of partnership with North Korea, signed by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. The treaty signifies heightened cooperation amid the Ukraine conflict, with claims of North Korean troops preparing to aid Russia. This could further alter geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:05 IST
Russia-North Korea Partnership Treaty Ratified
Vladimir Putin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

The State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, gave its approval to a significant treaty with North Korea on Thursday, solidifying the two nations' partnership.

The ratification follows a mutual defense pact signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June.

This development aligns with increasing cooperation between the two countries since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, with allegations from South Korea and Ukraine about North Korean troop deployments to support Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024