Russia-North Korea Partnership Treaty Ratified
The State Duma, Russia's lower house, has ratified a treaty of partnership with North Korea, signed by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. The treaty signifies heightened cooperation amid the Ukraine conflict, with claims of North Korean troops preparing to aid Russia. This could further alter geopolitical dynamics.
The State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, gave its approval to a significant treaty with North Korea on Thursday, solidifying the two nations' partnership.
The ratification follows a mutual defense pact signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June.
This development aligns with increasing cooperation between the two countries since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, with allegations from South Korea and Ukraine about North Korean troop deployments to support Russian forces.
