Intel Secures Victory in EU Antitrust Battle

The EU Court of Justice ruled in favor of Intel, concluding a lengthy legal battle over claims of anti-competitive behavior. The court's decision overturns EU regulator fines initially imposed due to Intel's rebate strategy with major computer manufacturers to prevent competition from AMD.

Updated: 24-10-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:11 IST
The European Court of Justice has ruled in favor of Intel, marking the end of a nearly two-decade-long legal conflict with European regulators known for their rigorous antitrust policies. The decision is seen as a significant win for the American chip-making giant.

The European Commission had previously fined Intel, accusing it of offering rebates to major computer manufacturers such as Dell, Hewlett-Packard Co, NEC, and Lenovo to buy most of their chips from Intel. The commission argued this was an attempt to block competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Regulators typically view rebates from dominant companies as potentially anticompetitive. However, companies argue that enforcement agencies must demonstrate actual anticompetitive harm before imposing sanctions. This ruling emphasizes the need for concrete evidence of harm in such cases.

