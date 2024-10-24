UN Experts Seek Confirmation of Ukrainian Journalist's Death After Forced Disappearance

UN human rights experts are urgently seeking confirmation of reports regarding the death of Ukrainian journalist and human rights defender Victoria Roshchyna, who has been missing since August 2023. Roshchyna was reportedly detained in Russian-occupied Eastern Ukraine and was later deported to Russia. Her enforced disappearance has left her family in agonizing uncertainty for over a year.

Roshchyna, a recipient of the 2022 "Courage in Journalism Award" from the International Women’s Media Foundation, was known for her independent reporting on the war in Ukraine. She was last unofficially located at a detention facility in Taganrog, Russia, in September 2024 before being moved to an undisclosed location.

On 10 October 2024, her father received a letter from Russia’s Ministry of Defense claiming Roshchyna had died in Russian custody on 19 September. However, no evidence or details were provided, leaving her fate unresolved. The experts are calling for Russia to confirm her whereabouts or death and to return her body for an independent investigation.

The experts emphasized that if Roshchyna’s death is confirmed, Russian authorities would be responsible for her arbitrary deprivation of life in custody. They also called for the immediate release of all Ukrainians arbitrarily detained by Russia, including at least 25 Ukrainian journalists held in similar conditions.

Roshchyna’s case is one of many highlighting the ongoing concerns over the treatment of Ukrainian civilians in Russian detention, where reports of torture, sexual violence, and denial of medical care have surfaced.