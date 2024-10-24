Left Menu

UN Experts Seek Confirmation of Ukrainian Journalist's Death After Forced Disappearance

Roshchyna, a recipient of the 2022 "Courage in Journalism Award" from the International Women’s Media Foundation, was known for her independent reporting on the war in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:26 IST
UN Experts Seek Confirmation of Ukrainian Journalist's Death After Forced Disappearance
The experts emphasized that if Roshchyna’s death is confirmed, Russian authorities would be responsible for her arbitrary deprivation of life in custody. Image Credit:

UN human rights experts are urgently seeking confirmation of reports regarding the death of Ukrainian journalist and human rights defender Victoria Roshchyna, who has been missing since August 2023. Roshchyna was reportedly detained in Russian-occupied Eastern Ukraine and was later deported to Russia. Her enforced disappearance has left her family in agonizing uncertainty for over a year.

Roshchyna, a recipient of the 2022 "Courage in Journalism Award" from the International Women’s Media Foundation, was known for her independent reporting on the war in Ukraine. She was last unofficially located at a detention facility in Taganrog, Russia, in September 2024 before being moved to an undisclosed location.

On 10 October 2024, her father received a letter from Russia’s Ministry of Defense claiming Roshchyna had died in Russian custody on 19 September. However, no evidence or details were provided, leaving her fate unresolved. The experts are calling for Russia to confirm her whereabouts or death and to return her body for an independent investigation.

The experts emphasized that if Roshchyna’s death is confirmed, Russian authorities would be responsible for her arbitrary deprivation of life in custody. They also called for the immediate release of all Ukrainians arbitrarily detained by Russia, including at least 25 Ukrainian journalists held in similar conditions.

Roshchyna’s case is one of many highlighting the ongoing concerns over the treatment of Ukrainian civilians in Russian detention, where reports of torture, sexual violence, and denial of medical care have surfaced.

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024