Grenade Blast in Baramulla Court Injures Policeman
A grenade explosion injured a policeman in the evidence room of a Baramulla district court in Jammu and Kashmir. The blast, which occurred on Thursday, involved a grenade submitted as evidence. The injured officer was taken to the hospital, with more details pending.
A grenade explosion inside the evidence room of a Baramulla district court in Jammu and Kashmir left a policeman injured, officials reported on Thursday.
The incident occurred when a grenade, part of case evidence, detonated in the court's 'malkhana' area, according to a police official's statement.
The injured officer received immediate medical attention, and authorities are working to gather more information regarding the incident.
