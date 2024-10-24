Left Menu

Grenade Blast in Baramulla Court Injures Policeman

A grenade explosion injured a policeman in the evidence room of a Baramulla district court in Jammu and Kashmir. The blast, which occurred on Thursday, involved a grenade submitted as evidence. The injured officer was taken to the hospital, with more details pending.

Updated: 24-10-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:56 IST
A grenade explosion inside the evidence room of a Baramulla district court in Jammu and Kashmir left a policeman injured, officials reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred when a grenade, part of case evidence, detonated in the court's 'malkhana' area, according to a police official's statement.

The injured officer received immediate medical attention, and authorities are working to gather more information regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

