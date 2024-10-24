SAD Withdraws from Punjab Bypolls Amidst Religious Tensions

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced its decision to abstain from the upcoming November 13 bypolls for four assembly seats in Punjab. This resolution was reached during an emergency meeting of the party's working committee and district presidents.

The party's withdrawal comes in the wake of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's failure to receive temporary relief from the Akal Takht after being declared 'tankhaiya', or guilty of religious misconduct, due to actions from 2007 to 2017. The resignation of MLAs who were elected to the Lok Sabha necessitated these bypolls.

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema stated that the decision, aimed at preserving Panthic interests and the dignity of religious institutions, was unanimous. Meanwhile, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh reiterated that Sukhbir remains a 'tankhaiya' until religious punishment is imposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)