Terror Attack Strikes Army Vehicle in Gulmarg

Two soldiers were injured when terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place at Botapathri in Baramulla district. More information on the incident is yet to be disclosed as investigations are ongoing.

An Army vehicle came under fire from terrorists in the picturesque Gulmarg area of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in injuries to two soldiers, according to official reports released on Thursday.

The attack occurred at Botapathri in Baramulla district, a region already plagued by intermittent violence.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident, with further details expected to emerge as inquiries progress.

