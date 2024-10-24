Left Menu

Car Bomb Blast in Central Mexico Injures Police Officers

A car bomb exploded outside a public security office in Acambaro, Guanajuato, Mexico, injuring three police officers. The blast, an unusual type of attack in the violent state, also caused damage to nearby properties and vehicles, but resulted in no civilian injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:30 IST
Car Bomb Blast in Central Mexico Injures Police Officers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A car bomb explosion in front of a local government's public security office in central Mexico on Thursday resulted in injuries to three police officers, according to the secretariat. The incident marks an uncommon attack style in Guanajuato, one of the nation's most violent states.

The secretariat announced via Facebook that the attack took place outside the public security building in Acambaro, resulting in three injured officers. Notably, one female officer was hospitalized, while two male officers sustained less severe injuries. This region has observed rising homicide rates due to ongoing confrontations between criminal groups and security forces.

Additionally, the explosion caused damage to the security office, four neighboring houses, and seven vehicles. Fortunately, there were no civilian injuries reported as a result of the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024