Car Bomb Blast in Central Mexico Injures Police Officers
A car bomb exploded outside a public security office in Acambaro, Guanajuato, Mexico, injuring three police officers. The blast, an unusual type of attack in the violent state, also caused damage to nearby properties and vehicles, but resulted in no civilian injuries.
A car bomb explosion in front of a local government's public security office in central Mexico on Thursday resulted in injuries to three police officers, according to the secretariat. The incident marks an uncommon attack style in Guanajuato, one of the nation's most violent states.
The secretariat announced via Facebook that the attack took place outside the public security building in Acambaro, resulting in three injured officers. Notably, one female officer was hospitalized, while two male officers sustained less severe injuries. This region has observed rising homicide rates due to ongoing confrontations between criminal groups and security forces.
Additionally, the explosion caused damage to the security office, four neighboring houses, and seven vehicles. Fortunately, there were no civilian injuries reported as a result of the blast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Bee Attack Claims Life of Kerala Woman
Noted with serious concern attack on Durga Puja pandal in Dhaka, theft at Kali temple in Bangladesh: Ministry of External Affairs.
Deplorable events, follow systematic pattern of desecration of temples, deities: MEA on attack on Durga Puja pandal in Dhaka, theft at temple.
Historic Inauguration: Claudia Sheinbaum Sworn in as President of Mexico
India expresses "serious concern" over attack on Puja mandap, theft at Bangladesh temple, calls for safety of Hindus