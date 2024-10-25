Left Menu

Tensions Rise: U.S. Seeks Ceasefire as Israeli-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

The U.S. and Israel are working to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage deal amid ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of avoiding a prolonged campaign. Diplomatic efforts include talks in Doha, and support from Egypt and France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 01:28 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 01:28 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern over the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Lebanon, highlighting efforts to negotiate a ceasefire coupled with a hostage release deal in Gaza.

The negotiations, supported by both the U.S. and Qatar, aim to conclude the month-long hostilities triggered by Hezbollah against Israel. Blinken noted the risk posed to the region's stability.

Amid talks involving U.S., Israeli, and Qatari officials, the United States emphasized the need to diplomatically resolve civilian and military tensions to ensure stability in the region.

