In the West Bank city of Tubas, the Palestinian Authority is intensifying efforts to suppress militant groups challenging its authority. The PA is attempting to curtail lawlessness, thereby preventing Israeli intervention in the occupied territory, following the Gaza conflict.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's adversaries, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, accuse the PA of aligning with Israeli interests, as violence surges in Tubas. Clashes involving machine guns and bombs have escalated the conflict, shedding light on long-standing divisions between Abbas and militant factions.

The Tubas crackdown forms part of a broader strategy by the PA to solidify control over the West Bank and dispel allegations of ineffectiveness. Despite international focus on potential governance roles in Gaza, the PA's actions in Tubas are seen as a litmus test for its capacity to manage contested areas.

