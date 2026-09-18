UN Standoff: Palestinian Leader's Address via Video

The United Nations General Assembly allowed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address world leaders via video for the second year after the US denied him a visa. The decision received overwhelming support, sparking tensions with US officials who criticized Abbas’s approach to international diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 01:06 IST
UN Standoff: Palestinian Leader's Address via Video
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

The United Nations General Assembly has voted to permit Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address next week's annual gathering of global leaders via video link. This decision comes after the United States once again denied him a visa to travel to New York.

With 152 votes in favor, three against, and four abstentions, the resolution also allows Abbas and other high-ranking Palestinian officials to participate in U.N. meetings or conferences via video over the next year if prevented from traveling to the U.S. The decision follows the U.S. refusal to issue visas to Abbas and 80 other Palestinians, citing security and foreign policy concerns among their reasons.

The U.S. maintains that the Palestinian Authority must reform its actions to gain further diplomatic recognition. Palestinian officials have condemned this move, arguing that it hampers their ability to peacefully resolve conflicts through international platforms. Tensions remain as the UN reaffirms its stance on diplomatic access rights under the 1947 headquarters agreement.

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