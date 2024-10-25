Left Menu

Tragic Crime: Social Media Influencer Found Buried in Haryana

Delhi Police arrested two men for the murder of a 19-year-old woman, a social media influencer. The accused, including the victim's boyfriend, allegedly killed her and buried her in Haryana. The case surfaced after the victim's brother reported her missing. Police are investigating multiple angles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling case of crime and betrayal, the Delhi Police have arrested two men connected to the murder of a 19-year-old social media influencer. The young woman was found buried in a pit in Haryana after her disappearance was reported.

The suspects, including the victim's boyfriend Sanju, also known as Saleem, and his accomplice Pankaj, have confessed to the crime. Authorities are still pursuing a third suspect named Ritik involved in this heinous act.

The revelation shocked the victim's family, who demand harsh punishments for the perpetrators. The police continue to explore various investigative angles, including claims of the victim's pregnancy and issues related to her social media presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

