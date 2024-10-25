Tragic Crime: Social Media Influencer Found Buried in Haryana

In a chilling case of crime and betrayal, the Delhi Police have arrested two men connected to the murder of a 19-year-old social media influencer. The young woman was found buried in a pit in Haryana after her disappearance was reported.

The suspects, including the victim's boyfriend Sanju, also known as Saleem, and his accomplice Pankaj, have confessed to the crime. Authorities are still pursuing a third suspect named Ritik involved in this heinous act.

The revelation shocked the victim's family, who demand harsh punishments for the perpetrators. The police continue to explore various investigative angles, including claims of the victim's pregnancy and issues related to her social media presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)