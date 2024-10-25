Left Menu

Palghar Police Crack Down Ahead of Assembly Elections

Palghar authorities have arrested four individuals and seized firearms and liquor over three days in various operations. These actions are part of heightened vigilance for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections and the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the lead-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, authorities in Palghar district have intensified their efforts to maintain order, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of firearms and liquor over recent operations.

District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil detailed the police actions aligned with enforcing the model code of conduct, which included significant raids on October 23 and 24.

The operations resulted in the confiscation of a substantial quantity of alcohol and firearms, demonstrating the police's commitment to uphold the election guidelines and prevent any disruptions during the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

