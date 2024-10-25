Palghar Police Crack Down Ahead of Assembly Elections

Amidst the lead-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, authorities in Palghar district have intensified their efforts to maintain order, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of firearms and liquor over recent operations.

District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil detailed the police actions aligned with enforcing the model code of conduct, which included significant raids on October 23 and 24.

The operations resulted in the confiscation of a substantial quantity of alcohol and firearms, demonstrating the police's commitment to uphold the election guidelines and prevent any disruptions during the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)