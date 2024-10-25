Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Military Strikes and Ceasefire Efforts

Since Thursday night, Israeli military operations across the Gaza Strip have claimed at least 72 Palestinian lives, according to officials. The strikes have targeted civilian areas, causing significant casualties among women and children in Khan Younis.

In northern Gaza, Israeli forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital, further exacerbating the region's humanitarian crisis. The World Health Organization helped evacuate some patients, but medics report at least 800 deaths as the offensive continues.

Amidst the violence, international diplomatic efforts are focused on brokering a ceasefire. Hamas officials met Egyptian mediators in Cairo, pushing for a deal involving an exchange of hostages. The conflict remains tense, with the death toll rising and calls for peace growing louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)