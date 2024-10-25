High-Profile Manhunt: Unraveling the Baba Siddique Murder Case

On Friday, Mumbai Police apprehended Sujit Sushil Singh in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Singh, the 15th individual detained, was captured in Ludhiana, Punjab, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities linked Singh to Zeeshan Akhtar, identified as a key orchestrator of the murder. In line with the evolving probe, an important discovery was made when police recovered a pistol from the Panvel residence of an arrested suspect.

The intricate network is believed to involve financial transactions aimed at coordinating the murder's execution. Baba Siddique was fatally shot near his son's office in Bandra on October 12, sparking a complex investigation involving numerous arrests.

