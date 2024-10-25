Left Menu

High-Profile Manhunt: Unraveling the Baba Siddique Murder Case

Mumbai Police arrested Sujit Singh, implicated in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, from Ludhiana. Singh, linked to mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar, allegedly coordinated with other conspirators. Various suspects have been apprehended, with financial trails uncovered. A pistol and bullets were also recovered from another accused, furthering the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:35 IST
On Friday, Mumbai Police apprehended Sujit Sushil Singh in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Singh, the 15th individual detained, was captured in Ludhiana, Punjab, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities linked Singh to Zeeshan Akhtar, identified as a key orchestrator of the murder. In line with the evolving probe, an important discovery was made when police recovered a pistol from the Panvel residence of an arrested suspect.

The intricate network is believed to involve financial transactions aimed at coordinating the murder's execution. Baba Siddique was fatally shot near his son's office in Bandra on October 12, sparking a complex investigation involving numerous arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

