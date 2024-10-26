Global Reactions to Israel's Strikes on Iran: Calls for Restraint and Diplomacy

In the aftermath of Israel's recent strikes against Iran, global reactions vary, yet many urge de-escalation and diplomacy. The United States sees the operation as complete, emphasizing that Israel's actions were defensive, while Iran's motives were more aggressive, targeting populous areas.

European leaders, including Britain and France, support Israel's right to self-defense, but warn against further regional escalation. They underscore the need for restraint from all sides. Other nations, such as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, condemn the Israeli strikes, labeling them as escalatory and a violation of peace efforts.

With tensions high, the international community calls for immediate cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages. Countries emphasize the importance of dialogue in achieving stability, highlighting the global consensus on avoiding a broader conflict in the Middle East.

