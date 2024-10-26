Left Menu

Global Reactions to Israel's Strikes on Iran: Calls for Restraint and Diplomacy

International leaders responded to Israel's strikes on Iran, urging restraint and diplomacy to avoid further escalation in the Middle East. The United States and European nations showed support for Israel's self-defense, while countries like Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt condemned the attacks, emphasizing the need for a ceasefire and peaceful resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:36 IST
In the aftermath of Israel's recent strikes against Iran, global reactions vary, yet many urge de-escalation and diplomacy. The United States sees the operation as complete, emphasizing that Israel's actions were defensive, while Iran's motives were more aggressive, targeting populous areas.

European leaders, including Britain and France, support Israel's right to self-defense, but warn against further regional escalation. They underscore the need for restraint from all sides. Other nations, such as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, condemn the Israeli strikes, labeling them as escalatory and a violation of peace efforts.

With tensions high, the international community calls for immediate cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages. Countries emphasize the importance of dialogue in achieving stability, highlighting the global consensus on avoiding a broader conflict in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

