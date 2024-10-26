Left Menu

Vatican Summit Calls for Women's Leadership but Leaves Key Issues Open

A Vatican summit concluded with a call for more leadership roles for women in the Church, but it stopped short of endorsing female ordination. The summit also avoided specific LGBTQ mentions despite longstanding discussions. Pope Francis called for further study on contentious issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:49 IST
Vatican Summit Calls for Women's Leadership but Leaves Key Issues Open

The Vatican summit, a significant gathering of global Catholic leaders, ended with a renewed call for women to hold more leadership roles within the Church. However, it stopped short of advocating for the ordination of women as clergy, a key expectation for many reformists.

Despite extensive discussions on inclusivity, the assembly refrained from making explicit references to the LGBTQ community. The month-long Synod of Bishops initiated by Pope Francis aimed to address the Church's future direction, including lay people's voice in bishop selection and addressing clergy abuse.

The final document acknowledged the ongoing pain and challenges faced by marginalized groups without stating specifics. The issue of women deacons remains open, with further studies requested by Pope Francis, who is set to close the event with a ceremonial Mass.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024