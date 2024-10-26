Vatican Summit Calls for Women's Leadership but Leaves Key Issues Open

The Vatican summit, a significant gathering of global Catholic leaders, ended with a renewed call for women to hold more leadership roles within the Church. However, it stopped short of advocating for the ordination of women as clergy, a key expectation for many reformists.

Despite extensive discussions on inclusivity, the assembly refrained from making explicit references to the LGBTQ community. The month-long Synod of Bishops initiated by Pope Francis aimed to address the Church's future direction, including lay people's voice in bishop selection and addressing clergy abuse.

The final document acknowledged the ongoing pain and challenges faced by marginalized groups without stating specifics. The issue of women deacons remains open, with further studies requested by Pope Francis, who is set to close the event with a ceremonial Mass.

