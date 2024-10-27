Gunfire Escalates Bolivia's Political Tensions: Morales' Life in Danger

In a dramatic turn of events, Bolivia's former president Evo Morales alleged that his vehicle was struck by gunfire, as captured in a video shared online. Morales claims the government is responsible for the attack, which occurred amidst rising political tensions in the country.

The situation is fueling unrest, with Morales' supporters clashing with security forces and blocking key highways, exacerbating the nation's existing economic difficulties. Reuters, however, was unable to verify the authenticity of the video or Morales' accusations.

Government officials, while acknowledging the incident, have pointed fingers at Morales for destabilizing Bolivia with prolonged protests disrupting essential supplies. The tensions between Morales and President Luis Arce, both members of the same political party, highlight a deepening power struggle as the 2025 elections approach.

