Gunfire Escalates Bolivia's Political Tensions: Morales' Life in Danger
The political tension in Bolivia escalated with an incident involving Evo Morales' vehicle being shot at, causing panic and potential for further unrest. Morales blames the government for the attack as tensions rise between him and former ally President Luis Arce amidst political infighting and economic troubles.
In a dramatic turn of events, Bolivia's former president Evo Morales alleged that his vehicle was struck by gunfire, as captured in a video shared online. Morales claims the government is responsible for the attack, which occurred amidst rising political tensions in the country.
The situation is fueling unrest, with Morales' supporters clashing with security forces and blocking key highways, exacerbating the nation's existing economic difficulties. Reuters, however, was unable to verify the authenticity of the video or Morales' accusations.
Government officials, while acknowledging the incident, have pointed fingers at Morales for destabilizing Bolivia with prolonged protests disrupting essential supplies. The tensions between Morales and President Luis Arce, both members of the same political party, highlight a deepening power struggle as the 2025 elections approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
