Gunfire Escalates Bolivia's Political Tensions: Morales' Life in Danger

The political tension in Bolivia escalated with an incident involving Evo Morales' vehicle being shot at, causing panic and potential for further unrest. Morales blames the government for the attack as tensions rise between him and former ally President Luis Arce amidst political infighting and economic troubles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:30 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Bolivia's former president Evo Morales alleged that his vehicle was struck by gunfire, as captured in a video shared online. Morales claims the government is responsible for the attack, which occurred amidst rising political tensions in the country.

The situation is fueling unrest, with Morales' supporters clashing with security forces and blocking key highways, exacerbating the nation's existing economic difficulties. Reuters, however, was unable to verify the authenticity of the video or Morales' accusations.

Government officials, while acknowledging the incident, have pointed fingers at Morales for destabilizing Bolivia with prolonged protests disrupting essential supplies. The tensions between Morales and President Luis Arce, both members of the same political party, highlight a deepening power struggle as the 2025 elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

