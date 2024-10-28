Left Menu

Body Cameras Initiated to Boost Police Accountability in Odisha

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate is implementing the use of body cameras for police station reception desks to enhance accountability and monitor interactions between police and visitors. The move comes in response to allegations of misconduct and aims to ensure transparency and improve police response through real-time alerts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-10-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate in Odisha has mandated the use of body cameras by police station reception desk personnel. This initiative aims to oversee interactions between policemen and visitors following recent allegations of misconduct, including sexual harassment and mistreatment of an army officer.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh emphasized that the directive is meant to bolster accountability and transparency, with body cameras monitoring conduct in real time. Additionally, the recordings will provide crucial evidence, stored for a minimum of one month, ensuring both police and visitors adhere to proper behavior.

The Bhubaneswar police personnel have been sensitized to maintain politeness and act lawfully. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra noted complaints about improper behavior, prompting the introduction of body cameras to ensure professional conduct and prompt response at all levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

