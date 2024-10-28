Body Cameras Initiated to Boost Police Accountability in Odisha

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate in Odisha has mandated the use of body cameras by police station reception desk personnel. This initiative aims to oversee interactions between policemen and visitors following recent allegations of misconduct, including sexual harassment and mistreatment of an army officer.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh emphasized that the directive is meant to bolster accountability and transparency, with body cameras monitoring conduct in real time. Additionally, the recordings will provide crucial evidence, stored for a minimum of one month, ensuring both police and visitors adhere to proper behavior.

The Bhubaneswar police personnel have been sensitized to maintain politeness and act lawfully. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra noted complaints about improper behavior, prompting the introduction of body cameras to ensure professional conduct and prompt response at all levels.

