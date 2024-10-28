Left Menu

BJP Unveils Second Candidate List for Jharkhand Assembly Polls

The BJP has released its second list for the Jharkhand assembly polls, nominating Gamliyel Hembrom for the Barhait seat. The party plans to contest 68 out of 81 seats in the election, while the JMM and its allies will contest 70 seats. Elections are scheduled for November.

Updated: 28-10-2024 10:50 IST
  • India

The BJP on Monday announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, with Gamliyel Hembrom chosen as the party's nominee for the Barhait seat. Hembrom is set to challenge Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the constituency.

The BJP, in its strategic move, has decided to contest 68 of the 81 seats. This announcement follows their initial release of candidates for 66 seats. The elections, split into two phases on November 13 and 20, involve a total of 2.60 crore voters, including several thousand first-time electors.

Amid a challenging political landscape, the JMM and Congress-led opposition plans to contest 70 seats together. In 2019, the JMM alliance seized power from the BJP, marking a significant political shift in Jharkhand. The political dynamics remain tense as both parties vie for control.

