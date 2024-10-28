Ambush at the Border: Terrorists Attack Army Convoy Near LoC

A concerning incident unfolded near the Line of Control as a group of terrorists targeted an Army convoy, specifically an ambulance, in the Akhnoor sector on Monday, authorities reported.

The Army personnel involved narrowly avoided harm when, following an exchange of gunfire, the attackers managed to retreat into a nearby forest. The military's urgent response initiated a comprehensive search-and-neutralization operation, supplemented by additional forces.

In a swift military response, officials stated that the area has been secured, with no casualties reported. The offensive underscores ongoing tensions along the border, as security forces continue efforts to locate the suspects.

