Ambush at the Border: Terrorists Attack Army Convoy Near LoC
A group of terrorists infiltrated and attacked an Army convoy ambulance near the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector. Despite strong retaliation from troops, the terrorists escaped into a nearby forest. An operation to locate and neutralize the militants is underway, with no casualties reported.
- Country:
- India
A concerning incident unfolded near the Line of Control as a group of terrorists targeted an Army convoy, specifically an ambulance, in the Akhnoor sector on Monday, authorities reported.
The Army personnel involved narrowly avoided harm when, following an exchange of gunfire, the attackers managed to retreat into a nearby forest. The military's urgent response initiated a comprehensive search-and-neutralization operation, supplemented by additional forces.
In a swift military response, officials stated that the area has been secured, with no casualties reported. The offensive underscores ongoing tensions along the border, as security forces continue efforts to locate the suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel Expands Military Operations Against Hezbollah in Lebanon
Israel's military is looking into whether Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a military operation in Gaza, reports AP.
Honoring Brave Hearts: Remembering the 1959 Ladakh Ambush
Escalating Conflict: Israel's Intense Military Operations in Gaza's Jabalia
Highway Ambush: Clash Over Prisoner Transport in Islamabad