Left Menu

Ambush at the Border: Terrorists Attack Army Convoy Near LoC

A group of terrorists infiltrated and attacked an Army convoy ambulance near the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector. Despite strong retaliation from troops, the terrorists escaped into a nearby forest. An operation to locate and neutralize the militants is underway, with no casualties reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:26 IST
Ambush at the Border: Terrorists Attack Army Convoy Near LoC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A concerning incident unfolded near the Line of Control as a group of terrorists targeted an Army convoy, specifically an ambulance, in the Akhnoor sector on Monday, authorities reported.

The Army personnel involved narrowly avoided harm when, following an exchange of gunfire, the attackers managed to retreat into a nearby forest. The military's urgent response initiated a comprehensive search-and-neutralization operation, supplemented by additional forces.

In a swift military response, officials stated that the area has been secured, with no casualties reported. The offensive underscores ongoing tensions along the border, as security forces continue efforts to locate the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024