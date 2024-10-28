Left Menu

Violent Altercation in Velichikkala: Three Men Arrested for Murder

Three men have been arrested for the murder of Navas in Velichikkala. The incident followed a quarrel involving Navas, his brother, and a gang. Navas was fatally stabbed during the altercation. Police are investigating the incident, and CCTV footage has emerged online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:12 IST
Violent Altercation in Velichikkala: Three Men Arrested for Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Navas, a 35-year-old resident of Chathanazhikathu Veedu, Muttakavau. The incident took place on Sunday around 10 pm in Velichikkala.

According to reports, tensions flared earlier in the evening when Navas's brother, Nabeel, and his friend, Anas, were allegedly attacked by a gang. Navas confronted the assailants, which led to a violent altercation during which he was fatally stabbed.

Police from Kannanelloor are investigating the incident, which involved individuals with a criminal history. CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced on social media, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024