Violent Altercation in Velichikkala: Three Men Arrested for Murder
Three men have been arrested for the murder of Navas in Velichikkala. The incident followed a quarrel involving Navas, his brother, and a gang. Navas was fatally stabbed during the altercation. Police are investigating the incident, and CCTV footage has emerged online.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking development, three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Navas, a 35-year-old resident of Chathanazhikathu Veedu, Muttakavau. The incident took place on Sunday around 10 pm in Velichikkala.
According to reports, tensions flared earlier in the evening when Navas's brother, Nabeel, and his friend, Anas, were allegedly attacked by a gang. Navas confronted the assailants, which led to a violent altercation during which he was fatally stabbed.
Police from Kannanelloor are investigating the incident, which involved individuals with a criminal history. CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced on social media, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- Velichikkala
- arrest
- CCTV
- investigation
- criminal
- stabbing
- police
- altercation
- assailants
ALSO READ
Wanted Criminal Killed in Police Encounter in Bulandshahr
Mystery Gas Cylinder Discovered on Railway Tracks Sparks Investigation
Tragic Shooting of NCP Leader Baba Siddique Spurs Investigation
Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: Partner Under Investigation
Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: Brother Killed, Another Injured Amid Dussehra Celebrations