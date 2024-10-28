Violent Altercation in Velichikkala: Three Men Arrested for Murder

In a shocking development, three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Navas, a 35-year-old resident of Chathanazhikathu Veedu, Muttakavau. The incident took place on Sunday around 10 pm in Velichikkala.

According to reports, tensions flared earlier in the evening when Navas's brother, Nabeel, and his friend, Anas, were allegedly attacked by a gang. Navas confronted the assailants, which led to a violent altercation during which he was fatally stabbed.

Police from Kannanelloor are investigating the incident, which involved individuals with a criminal history. CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced on social media, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)