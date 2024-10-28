Norway Strengthens Air Defense with Major Missile Purchase
Norway has agreed to purchase AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air defense missiles from the U.S. for over 4 billion Norwegian crowns. The deal enhances Norway's military capabilities. Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram highlighted the strategic importance for the nation's defense, especially in light of regional tensions.
In a significant move to bolster national defense, Norway has reached an agreement with U.S. authorities to acquire AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air defense missiles. The deal, worth more than 4 billion Norwegian crowns, was announced by the Norwegian military on Monday.
Norway's Defence Minister, Bjoern Arild Gram, emphasized the importance of upgrading the military's capabilities to protect against air attacks. The missiles are intended for use in Norway's ground-based air defense systems and can also be integrated with F-35A fighter aircraft.
This procurement is one of the largest weapons purchases ever made by the Norwegian Armed Forces. As a NATO member sharing a border with Russia, Norway has committed to increasing defense spending in response to geopolitical tensions arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
