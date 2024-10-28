Tommy Robinson Admits Contempt in Libel Case

British anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, admitted to contempt of court on Monday. This admission comes after breaching an injunction related to a successful libel case against him, where he wrongly accused a Syrian refugee of attacking a schoolgirl.

The Solicitor General pursued legal action against Yaxley-Lennon, who appeared at Woolwich Crown Court in London. His breach of the injunction allegedly contributed to unrest and riots following the tragic Southport dance workshop incident.

Yaxley-Lennon was in custody, facing charges under terrorism laws for failing to disclose his mobile phone PIN upon exiting Britain in July.

