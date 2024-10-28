Left Menu

India's Census Rescheduled: A Comprehensive Overview

India's delayed decadal census, postponed due to COVID-19, is expected to start in 2025 with data released by 2026. Despite demands, decision on caste census remains pending. Concerns arise over political implications, especially regarding seat allocations for Southern states. Data collection will include household, demographic, and resource-related questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:10 IST
India's Census Rescheduled: A Comprehensive Overview
skills census
  • Country:
  • India

India's long-awaited census, postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to commence in early 2025, with results expected by 2026. This shift may alter the country's future census cycles, marking a significant change since the decennial practice began in 1951.

The government remains indecisive about including a caste census alongside the standard process, drawing criticism from political parties such as the Opposition Congress and the RJD. The government's stance will significantly impact the understanding of the OBC population nationwide.

Attention surrounds the potential ramifications on political representation, particularly concerning seat allocation for Southern states in the Lok Sabha. The possibility of amendment to Article 82 of the Constitution raises further questions, as delimitation could alter the balance of political power following the new census data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CIA Chief Proposes 28-Day Gaza Ceasefire Deal

CIA Chief Proposes 28-Day Gaza Ceasefire Deal

 Global
2
B.C. Election Outcome: NDP Secures Power Amidst Voter Concerns

B.C. Election Outcome: NDP Secures Power Amidst Voter Concerns

 Global
3
Dueling Election Narratives: Trump and Harris Make Final Pitches in Swing States

Dueling Election Narratives: Trump and Harris Make Final Pitches in Swing St...

 Global
4
Mexico's Judiciary Faces Constitutional Crossroads: Reform Sparks Tension

Mexico's Judiciary Faces Constitutional Crossroads: Reform Sparks Tension

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024