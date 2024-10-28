India's Census Rescheduled: A Comprehensive Overview
India's delayed decadal census, postponed due to COVID-19, is expected to start in 2025 with data released by 2026. Despite demands, decision on caste census remains pending. Concerns arise over political implications, especially regarding seat allocations for Southern states. Data collection will include household, demographic, and resource-related questions.
India's long-awaited census, postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to commence in early 2025, with results expected by 2026. This shift may alter the country's future census cycles, marking a significant change since the decennial practice began in 1951.
The government remains indecisive about including a caste census alongside the standard process, drawing criticism from political parties such as the Opposition Congress and the RJD. The government's stance will significantly impact the understanding of the OBC population nationwide.
Attention surrounds the potential ramifications on political representation, particularly concerning seat allocation for Southern states in the Lok Sabha. The possibility of amendment to Article 82 of the Constitution raises further questions, as delimitation could alter the balance of political power following the new census data.
