Daring Daylight ATM Heist in Itanagar

An ATM engineer in Itanagar became a victim of daylight robbery on Monday, losing Rs 1.5 lakh at an SBI outlet. While performing routine tests on a cash deposit machine, two individuals approached him on a motorcycle and fled with his money-filled bag.

The engineer, identified as Dipak Deori from Hitachi Payment Services, had just collected the cash from a local SBI branch for machine testing. He was at the Bank Tinali area when the theft occurred around 2 pm, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police (Capital) Rohit Rajbir Singh.

In response to the incident, police swiftly registered a case, examined the engineer, and reviewed CCTV footage. Checkpoints across the Capital Complex were alerted, with officers conducting a comprehensive search to identify and apprehend the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)