Left Menu

Mysterious Explosion Rocks Mansa Petrol Pump

An explosion near a petrol pump in Punjab's Mansa district was caught on CCTV. The incident occurred on Sunday night and led to an extortion demand. Police are investigating the cause of the explosion and have registered a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:21 IST
Mysterious Explosion Rocks Mansa Petrol Pump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sudden explosion shook a petrol pump in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday night, creating immediate concern among locals.

The owner received a chilling extortion message shortly after the incident occurred, hinting at potential foul play.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of the explosion, which was recorded on CCTV, as an official case has been initiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024