Mysterious Explosion Rocks Mansa Petrol Pump
An explosion near a petrol pump in Punjab's Mansa district was caught on CCTV. The incident occurred on Sunday night and led to an extortion demand. Police are investigating the cause of the explosion and have registered a case.
A sudden explosion shook a petrol pump in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday night, creating immediate concern among locals.
The owner received a chilling extortion message shortly after the incident occurred, hinting at potential foul play.
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of the explosion, which was recorded on CCTV, as an official case has been initiated.
