Routine Transfers Amidst Violence: Unraveling Maharajganj Incidents

Amidst recent violence during Navratri celebrations in a district in Uttar Pradesh, 29 police personnel, mostly constables, have been transferred to Police Lines. The decision, described as routine, follows incidents that claimed a life, though officials deny any connection between the events and the transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 29-10-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 00:04 IST
A wave of police transfers has swept through Uttar Pradesh following violent incidents during recent Navratri celebrations. On Monday, 29 police personnel from Hardi and Ramgaon stations were reassigned to Police Lines, sparking concerns over their timing and reasoning, although officials maintain they are unrelated to the violence.

Investigations shed light on the tragic chain of events that unfolded during the celebrations. Ramgopal Mishra, a native of Rehua Mansoor village, lost his life in the unrest, occurring within the jurisdictions of both Hardi and Ramgaon police stations. However, authorities have clarified that the personnel changes were predefined, independent of these confrontations.

According to Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla, the transfers were in line with routine protocols, as constables typically serve only two years at a particular station. She emphasized that similar lists concerning other stations are underway, dispelling assumptions of connections to the violence the preceding month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

