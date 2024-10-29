Donald Trump's Vision For America: Bold Moves on Immigration, Trade, and Energy

Donald Trump has detailed an ambitious strategy to reshape U.S. policies on several fronts, including immigration, trade, and energy, should he secure a second term as president.

The former president aims to implement drastic measures such as massive deportations and aggressive trade tariffs, particularly targeting China, to reshape international economic relations.

In energy, Trump plans to boost domestic fossil fuel production by relaxing federal drilling regulations and withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accords, sparking significant reactions across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)