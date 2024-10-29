Left Menu

Donald Trump's Vision For America: Bold Moves on Immigration, Trade, and Energy

Donald Trump outlines plans to overhaul various sectors if re-elected as U.S. President, focusing on immigration, trade, energy, and more. His vision includes radical policy shifts like deporting millions, imposing tariffs, deregulating energy industries, and reshaping federal bureaucracy. These proposals have sparked debate and highlight his controversial approach.

Updated: 29-10-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 00:19 IST
Donald Trump has detailed an ambitious strategy to reshape U.S. policies on several fronts, including immigration, trade, and energy, should he secure a second term as president.

The former president aims to implement drastic measures such as massive deportations and aggressive trade tariffs, particularly targeting China, to reshape international economic relations.

In energy, Trump plans to boost domestic fossil fuel production by relaxing federal drilling regulations and withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accords, sparking significant reactions across the political spectrum.

