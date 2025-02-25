Left Menu

Federal Bureaucracy Overhaul: Layoffs Set New Precedents

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is rapidly reducing its workforce as a model for anticipated federal layoffs. This restructuring aims at career civil servants and is driven by a new Department of Government Efficiency under Elon Musk. The effort targets inefficiencies in federal bureaucracy, impacting thousands of jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 05:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 05:16 IST
The Office of Personnel Management is spearheading a rapid workforce reduction, signaling an impending second wave of federal layoffs. Sources reveal these changes aim to serve as a blueprint for similar actions across government departments, initiated by a new Department of Government Efficiency.

Under Elon Musk's leadership, this initiative focuses on eliminating career civil service positions, deemed necessary to address inefficiencies plaguing federal operations. The layoffs follow previous cuts achieved mainly through voluntary resignations and probationary employee dismissals.

Despite previous protective measures, the downsizing at OPM seems accelerated, potentially impacting hundreds of thousands more. President Donald Trump's support intensifies this momentum with recent directives to streamline federal staffing further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

