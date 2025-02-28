Ripple Effects: Global Markets React to Trump's Trade Policies

The global financial landscape is seeing turmoil as repercussions from Donald Trump's trade policies ripple across markets.

European stocks have taken a hit, dropping as traders anticipate escalating tensions, while futures suggest continued declines. The euro and Canadian currency are also under pressure as U.S. tariff threats loom.

Markets in Asia are not immune, facing declines amid currency fluctuations induced by potential tariff impositions. A stronger yen further impacted Japanese stocks, while global attention shifts to upcoming inflation data that may influence central bank decisions.

