Ripple Effects: Global Markets React to Trump's Trade Policies

The global markets are experiencing significant disturbances due to Donald Trump’s trade policies. European stocks are sliding as fears of a destabilizing trade war grow. The impact extends worldwide, with currencies fluctuating and traders bracing for potential economic repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:02 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The global financial landscape is seeing turmoil as repercussions from Donald Trump's trade policies ripple across markets.

European stocks have taken a hit, dropping as traders anticipate escalating tensions, while futures suggest continued declines. The euro and Canadian currency are also under pressure as U.S. tariff threats loom.

Markets in Asia are not immune, facing declines amid currency fluctuations induced by potential tariff impositions. A stronger yen further impacted Japanese stocks, while global attention shifts to upcoming inflation data that may influence central bank decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

