Prime Minister Modi Asserts India's Unwavering Stance on Border Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced India's uncompromising stance on border security, highlighting the strength of armed forces during Diwali celebrations in Kutch. He emphasized the government's commitment to military modernization and infrastructure development. Modi also noted Kutch's potential for tourism, linking it to national security enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During Diwali celebrations with the armed forces in Kutch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reasserted India's firm stance on border security. He emphasized that no compromise will be made on territorial integrity, highlighting the strength and valor of India's armed forces as a deterrent to adversaries.

Modi outlined the ongoing efforts by his government to modernize the military and improve border infrastructure. The creation of the Chief of Defence Staff position and steps towards integrated command structures signify a move towards better coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Apart from security, Modi cited Kutch's potential for tourism, particularly with initiatives like mangrove plantation, as an opportunity to enhance regional development and national security. He linked tourism growth with the broader vision of a developed India and acknowledged the role of soldiers as protectors of this dream.

(With inputs from agencies.)

