Uttarakhand Assembly Session Highlights: Protests, Budget Approvals, and Infrastructure Developments

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the assembly budget session where Congress MLAs protested against smart electricity meters. Various infrastructure projects received approvals, including road enhancements and bridge constructions, totaling significant investments. PM Modi marked Uttarakhand's upcoming silver jubilee, urging progress for the state's next 25 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:04 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand was seen attending the assembly just ahead of the crucial budget presentation today. This gathering marked the first assembly session of 2025 under the fifth Legislative Assembly of Uttarakhand. However, the proceedings took a contentious turn as Congress members mounted a protest against the proposed introduction of smart pre-paid electricity meters.

Leading the dissent, State Assembly Leader of the Opposition, Yashpal Arya, criticized the government for allegedly curtailing the duration of the assembly session to avert discussions on pressing issues. In an official statement, Arya asserted that the introduction of smart meters was being opposed on the grounds of public interest. In the midst of political debates, Chief Minister Dhami announced financial grants, including a Rs 2 crore approval for modernizing local police forces.

Notable infrastructure projects received green lights, such as Rs 243.91 lakh for road surface improvements in Dehradun's Mussoorie constituency and naming new roads after local heroes. Moreover, further funds were sanctioned for repairing flood-damaged roads and constructing a bridge in Almora district. The session coincides with Uttarakhand's silver jubilee, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended well-wishes and encouraged efforts toward the state's future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

