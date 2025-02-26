Assam Paves the Way: Rs 1 Lakh Crore Boost for Infrastructure Development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed a game-changing investment plan during the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025'. Nearly Rs 1 lakh crore has been earmarked for infrastructure projects in road transport, railway connectivity, waterways, and air connectivity, setting the stage for significant economic growth in the state.

The summit saw Union ministers announce various projects, including the ambitious Guwahati-Panchagram expressway highway, which will cut travel time to Silchar from over 10 hours to just five. Additionally, critical projects like an elevated corridor at Kaziranga National Park and a tunnel under the Brahmaputra River have been sanctioned, marking significant milestones for Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the need for skilled manpower, including engineers and technically qualified workers, to realize these infrastructure plans. He urged educational institutions to align their curriculum with industry needs, highlighting the necessity for academic reforms to create a pragmatic and future-ready workforce in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)