Navigating the Diplomatic Labyrinth: Saudi-U.S. Agreements and the Path to Change

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, revealed on Thursday that ongoing bilateral agreements with the United States are progressing independently of normalizing relations with Israel. Speaking at an investment conference in Riyadh, he emphasized that trade and AI agreements are advancing without third-party ties.

While significant defense cooperation agreements face complexities, certain elements are progressing rapidly. Prince Faisal expressed hopes to finalize these before the end of President Biden's term, although external factors could affect timelines. Discussions include potential U.S.-Saudi collaborations in nuclear energy, security, and defense.

The U.S. originally aimed for a comprehensive deal, including Saudi-Israel normalization and U.S. commitments to Saudi security and nuclear initiatives. However, Saudi Arabia remains firm on not recognizing Israel without a Palestinian state, as reaffirmed by Prince Faisal. The kingdom is willing to delay normalization until conditions are favorable.

(With inputs from agencies.)