Left Menu

Navigating the Diplomatic Labyrinth: Saudi-U.S. Agreements and the Path to Change

Saudi Arabia is negotiating bilateral agreements with the U.S. that focus on trade, artificial intelligence, nuclear energy, security, and defense, which are not solely linked to its normalization with Israel. Despite some complexities, progress is being made, particularly in areas unrelated to third-party involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:12 IST
Navigating the Diplomatic Labyrinth: Saudi-U.S. Agreements and the Path to Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, revealed on Thursday that ongoing bilateral agreements with the United States are progressing independently of normalizing relations with Israel. Speaking at an investment conference in Riyadh, he emphasized that trade and AI agreements are advancing without third-party ties.

While significant defense cooperation agreements face complexities, certain elements are progressing rapidly. Prince Faisal expressed hopes to finalize these before the end of President Biden's term, although external factors could affect timelines. Discussions include potential U.S.-Saudi collaborations in nuclear energy, security, and defense.

The U.S. originally aimed for a comprehensive deal, including Saudi-Israel normalization and U.S. commitments to Saudi security and nuclear initiatives. However, Saudi Arabia remains firm on not recognizing Israel without a Palestinian state, as reaffirmed by Prince Faisal. The kingdom is willing to delay normalization until conditions are favorable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024