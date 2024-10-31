Left Menu

Libel Battle on the Pitch: Marinakis vs. Karipidis

Greek shipping mogul Evangelos Marinakis sues Irini Karipidis, alleging a defamatory campaign involving match-fixing and smuggling accusations. Karipidis claims truth in her defense, citing Marinakis' demands for a match fix. Marinakis further includes Ari Harow in the lawsuit, accusing him of aiding the alleged smear campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:49 IST
Libel Battle on the Pitch: Marinakis vs. Karipidis

Evangelos Marinakis, prominent Greek shipping magnate and owner of the Nottingham Forest soccer club, is embroiled in a legal battle brought forth in London. On Thursday, accusations surfaced surrounding Marinakis' alleged involvement in match-fixing within Greek soccer, forming the crux of a libel lawsuit he initiated over claimed defamation in Britain.

Marinakis has launched legal proceedings against Irini Karipidis, who heads the Greek club Aris Thessaloniki, and others, filing the lawsuit in London's High Court. The suit alleges that Karipidis was integral to an online smear campaign portraying Marinakis as engaged in an array of illicit activities including match-fixing, drug smuggling, and violating sanctions by shipping Russian oil, accusations he staunchly refutes.

This contentious case also draws in Ari Harow, a former aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused by Marinakis of facilitating payments aimed to bolster the alleged campaign against him. Harow's attorney argues that the claims lack merit and demands dismissal. The proceedings continue amidst claims and counterclaims, leaving the reputations of those involved in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024