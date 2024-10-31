Libel Battle on the Pitch: Marinakis vs. Karipidis

Evangelos Marinakis, prominent Greek shipping magnate and owner of the Nottingham Forest soccer club, is embroiled in a legal battle brought forth in London. On Thursday, accusations surfaced surrounding Marinakis' alleged involvement in match-fixing within Greek soccer, forming the crux of a libel lawsuit he initiated over claimed defamation in Britain.

Marinakis has launched legal proceedings against Irini Karipidis, who heads the Greek club Aris Thessaloniki, and others, filing the lawsuit in London's High Court. The suit alleges that Karipidis was integral to an online smear campaign portraying Marinakis as engaged in an array of illicit activities including match-fixing, drug smuggling, and violating sanctions by shipping Russian oil, accusations he staunchly refutes.

This contentious case also draws in Ari Harow, a former aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused by Marinakis of facilitating payments aimed to bolster the alleged campaign against him. Harow's attorney argues that the claims lack merit and demands dismissal. The proceedings continue amidst claims and counterclaims, leaving the reputations of those involved in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)