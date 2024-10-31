Legal Battle Intensifies: Diddy's Fight Against Criminal Charges

U.S. prosecutors have refuted Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accusations of governmental leaks purported to sabotage his defense in criminal sex trafficking charges. They insist that Combs lacks any entitlement to the identities of his accusers.

In a federal court filing in Manhattan, prosecutors criticized Combs' claims as being baseless, arguing that he has no proof of leaks from the grand jury probing him. They noted the origin of a critical 2016 hotel video, allegedly showing Combs assaulting Cassie, stems from outside sources. The request for accusers' names was deemed a strategy to manipulate the legal process, as prosecutors highlighted severe concerns over victim safety and potential intimidation.

Combs, denying all allegations in associated civil cases, has pleaded not guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Prosecutors assured that Combs would receive pertinent evidence, including a witness list, as the trial date of May 5, 2025, approaches. A judge recently ruled against anonymity for one accuser, citing the importance of public court processes. Combs remains detained at a Brooklyn facility under appeal, with his trial preparation ongoing.

