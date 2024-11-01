Left Menu

Iraq's Delicate Tightrope in a Tense Middle Eastern Theatre

Iraq seeks to avoid entanglement in regional conflicts despite attacks on Israel by Iran-backed groups from its territory. Balancing diplomatic ties with Washington and Tehran, Iraq faces internal divisions over the Palestinian cause and Israeli retaliation risks. Efforts to halt military escalations have found limited success with both Iran and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 01:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 01:47 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid heightened regional unrest, Iraq cautiously navigates its geopolitical position. As European tensions rise with Israel's military actions in Lebanon and Gaza, Iran-backed factions within Iraq launch strikes on Israel. Iraq, wary of becoming embroiled in conflict, seeks to maintain its diplomatic equilibrium between the U.S. and Iran.

Despite lucrative oil revenues providing relative stability, Iraq remains vigilant. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's administration grapples with internal discord, as ruling coalition members criticize retaliatory attacks on Israel. Iraq's attempts to persuade Iran-backed militias to cease hostilities have been met with defiance, challenging the nation's foreign policy balancing act.

Engagements with both Iran and the U.S have yet to yield a halt in aggression. While Baghdad advocates for diplomacy, militia groups remain steadfast, threatening continuing strikes. As Shi'ite leaders express concern over potential Israeli retaliations, Iraq's strategic decision-making stands at a critical juncture.



