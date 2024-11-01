Left Menu

Record-Breaking Emergency Responses by UP 112 on Diwali

UP 112 emergency services responded to over 51,000 distress events during Diwali in Uttar Pradesh. Most calls were for police assistance, fire incidents, and medical emergencies. The service recorded a substantial increase compared to typical days, highlighting its growing awareness and efficiency among citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:16 IST
Record-Breaking Emergency Responses by UP 112 on Diwali
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented surge, the UP 112 emergency service handled over 51,000 distress events during Diwali across Uttar Pradesh, official data reveals. The majority of these calls, a staggering 41,066, were for police assistance, followed by nearly 2,000 fire reports and over 7,000 medical emergencies.

Figures accessed by PTI show that on Diwali Thursday, UP 112 received a total of 1,01,805 emergency calls. Of these, a significant 51,796 events warranted the deployment of Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) for on-ground assistance.

Additional Superintendent of Police (UP 112) Mohini Pathak highlighted that typical daily dispatches involve around 30,500 events. However, the Diwali spike saw the deployment of over 6,200 PRVs and more than 34,000 officers and staff, underscoring the growing awareness and accessibility of UP 112 services among citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024