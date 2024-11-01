Record-Breaking Emergency Responses by UP 112 on Diwali

In an unprecedented surge, the UP 112 emergency service handled over 51,000 distress events during Diwali across Uttar Pradesh, official data reveals. The majority of these calls, a staggering 41,066, were for police assistance, followed by nearly 2,000 fire reports and over 7,000 medical emergencies.

Figures accessed by PTI show that on Diwali Thursday, UP 112 received a total of 1,01,805 emergency calls. Of these, a significant 51,796 events warranted the deployment of Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) for on-ground assistance.

Additional Superintendent of Police (UP 112) Mohini Pathak highlighted that typical daily dispatches involve around 30,500 events. However, the Diwali spike saw the deployment of over 6,200 PRVs and more than 34,000 officers and staff, underscoring the growing awareness and accessibility of UP 112 services among citizens.

