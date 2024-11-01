Ksenia Yudaeva: Navigating Sanctions in International Finance

Ksenia Yudaeva, currently under sanctions by the United States, has been named as the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive director for Russia and Syria, as reported on the Fund's official website.

The executive board of the IMF, which is its primary decision-making body, includes directors elected by member countries or groups of countries. In September, the previous Russian executive director announced Yudaeva's appointment. She formerly served as an adviser to the Governor of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina.

While the IMF has not commented on this development, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson also declined to provide any details on how sanctions might affect Yudaeva's ability to fulfill her new role. Reports on this situation were filed by Karin Strohecker and Libby George, with additional input from David Lawder.

