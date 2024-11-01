Left Menu

Ksenia Yudaeva: Navigating Sanctions in International Finance

Ksenia Yudaeva, under U.S. sanctions, is named the IMF's executive director for Russia and Syria. Despite the controversy, the IMF's decision highlights complex international dynamics. The U.S. Treasury has yet to clarify the impact of sanctions on her role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:20 IST
Ksenia Yudaeva: Navigating Sanctions in International Finance
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ksenia Yudaeva, currently under sanctions by the United States, has been named as the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive director for Russia and Syria, as reported on the Fund's official website.

The executive board of the IMF, which is its primary decision-making body, includes directors elected by member countries or groups of countries. In September, the previous Russian executive director announced Yudaeva's appointment. She formerly served as an adviser to the Governor of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina.

While the IMF has not commented on this development, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson also declined to provide any details on how sanctions might affect Yudaeva's ability to fulfill her new role. Reports on this situation were filed by Karin Strohecker and Libby George, with additional input from David Lawder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024