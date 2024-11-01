Diplomatic Deadlock: U.S. Struggles to Mediate Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire

Efforts by the United States to mediate peace between Israel and Hezbollah have stalled. A ceasefire proposal drafted by the U.S., criticized as unrealistic, and Israel's demand for direct enforcement have created a diplomatic impasse, according to sources briefed on the matter.

With no feasible plan, and the U.S. presidential election imminent, the conflict could persist for months. Talks between U.S. and Israeli officials were constructive but fell short of a breakthrough, highlighting the complexities of the situation and Israel's insistence on security measures.

Fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, which has intensified recently, poses logistical challenges, such as enforcing a truce with limited Lebanese military capacity. Diplomatic sources highlight that any solution must respect Lebanese sovereignty, with ongoing regional considerations heavily influencing any potential ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)