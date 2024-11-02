Terrorist Movement Sparks Search Operation in Bandipora
A search operation was initiated in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district after terrorists were observed. Chinar Corps reported suspicious movements on Friday in the Panar area. Upon confrontation, terrorists opened fire before escaping into the jungle. The search operation continues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A search operation was launched on Saturday in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, following observations of terrorist activity, as confirmed by the Army.
Srinagar-based Chinar Corps reported on Friday evening that troops witnessed suspicious movements in Panar, a region in north Kashmir's Bandipora.
When challenged, the terrorists fired indiscriminately and fled into the nearby jungle. The area continues to be under extensive search.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- search operation
- Bandipora
- district
- terrorists
- Chinar Corps
- Panar
- Kashmir
- Army
- jungle
- escaped
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Again: Non-Local Labourer Killed in Kashmir
Mubarak Gul: Pro Tem Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly
Leaders Condemn Violence Against Migrant Labourers in Kashmir
Nation Mourns as Terrorists Strike in Kashmir, Killing Bihar Migrant
Condemnation Unites: Jammu and Kashmir Leaders Vow Justice for Ashok Chauhan