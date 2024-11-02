Terrorist Movement Sparks Search Operation in Bandipora

A search operation was launched on Saturday in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, following observations of terrorist activity, as confirmed by the Army.

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps reported on Friday evening that troops witnessed suspicious movements in Panar, a region in north Kashmir's Bandipora.

When challenged, the terrorists fired indiscriminately and fled into the nearby jungle. The area continues to be under extensive search.

(With inputs from agencies.)