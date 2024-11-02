Left Menu

Terrorist Movement Sparks Search Operation in Bandipora

A search operation was initiated in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district after terrorists were observed. Chinar Corps reported suspicious movements on Friday in the Panar area. Upon confrontation, terrorists opened fire before escaping into the jungle. The search operation continues.

Updated: 02-11-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:19 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A search operation was launched on Saturday in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, following observations of terrorist activity, as confirmed by the Army.

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps reported on Friday evening that troops witnessed suspicious movements in Panar, a region in north Kashmir's Bandipora.

When challenged, the terrorists fired indiscriminately and fled into the nearby jungle. The area continues to be under extensive search.

(With inputs from agencies.)

