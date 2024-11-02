Tragedy Strikes: Boiler Blast Claims Two Lives in Rajasthan Factory

A devastating incident occurred at a mawa factory in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, where two workers tragically lost their lives in a boiler explosion.

The explosion happened during their night shift in Narayanpur village, Karjaliya panchayat, while other workers were off duty for Diwali celebrations.

The Station House Officer identified the victims as Mahadev Gurjar and Radheshyam Gurjar, and stated that the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)