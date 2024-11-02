Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Boiler Blast Claims Two Lives in Rajasthan Factory

Two workers died in a devastating boiler explosion at a mawa factory in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. The incident occurred in Narayanpur village, Asind area, as both men worked late while others were on holiday. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-11-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 12:28 IST
A devastating incident occurred at a mawa factory in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, where two workers tragically lost their lives in a boiler explosion.

The explosion happened during their night shift in Narayanpur village, Karjaliya panchayat, while other workers were off duty for Diwali celebrations.

The Station House Officer identified the victims as Mahadev Gurjar and Radheshyam Gurjar, and stated that the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

