Tragic End: Police Officer's Alleged Suicide in Patna

A police officer in Patna, Ajit Kumar, is alleged to have died by suicide using his service pistol. Family members suggest stress over denied leave for festivities as a cause. The incident is under investigation with forensic analysis underway and official statements awaiting family consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-11-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 13:24 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a police officer in Patna reportedly ended his life using his service pistol early Saturday morning.

The officer, Ajit Kumar, was stationed as an additional sub-inspector in Bihar's capital and resided in police barracks at Gandhi Maidan. Authorities discovered a fatal gunshot wound to his head.

Family sources suggest that Kumar faced stress linked to refused leave for upcoming Chhath festivities. The ongoing investigation includes forensic and family interviews to unpack the circumstances surrounding the officer's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

