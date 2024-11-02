Tragic End: Police Officer's Alleged Suicide in Patna

In a tragic turn of events, a police officer in Patna reportedly ended his life using his service pistol early Saturday morning.

The officer, Ajit Kumar, was stationed as an additional sub-inspector in Bihar's capital and resided in police barracks at Gandhi Maidan. Authorities discovered a fatal gunshot wound to his head.

Family sources suggest that Kumar faced stress linked to refused leave for upcoming Chhath festivities. The ongoing investigation includes forensic and family interviews to unpack the circumstances surrounding the officer's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)