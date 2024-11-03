Escalating Tensions: North Korea Accuses South's Hardline Nuclear Stance

North Korea's state media released a damning white paper on Sunday alleging that South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's policies have dangerously exposed the nation to nuclear conflict. The document, issued by North Korea's Institute of Enemy State Studies via KCNA, criticized Yoon's aggressive stance.

In the white paper, North Korea accused President Yoon of making "reckless remarks" about war, violating inter-Korean agreements, and coordinating nuclear strategy with the U.S., while seeking to strengthen ties with Japan and NATO. Yoon has maintained a firm position against North Korea, which continues to expand its nuclear capabilities.

The documentation further outlined the troubled inter-Korean relations, citing military tensions and political conflicts. Issues within Yoon's domestic scene have compounded his challenges, with the South's ties with the U.S. and Japan highlighted during recent joint military drills responding to a North Korean missile test.

(With inputs from agencies.)