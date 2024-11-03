Woman Arrested for Threatening UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mumbai police have arrested a 24-year-old woman, Fatima Khan, for allegedly issuing a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The arrest was confirmed by officials on Sunday.

Khan, who holds a BSc in Information Technology, resides in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, Maharashtra. Despite her educational background, police describe her as mentally unstable.

The threat was sent to the Mumbai traffic police’s WhatsApp number, warning that Adityanath would face the same fate as former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique if he did not resign within 10 days. The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), alongside Ulhasnagar police, tracked down and apprehended Khan, with further investigations ongoing. Officials remain vigilant as Adityanath is expected to visit Maharashtra for the upcoming state assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)