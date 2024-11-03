Left Menu

Woman Arrested for Threatening UP CM Yogi Adityanath

A 24-year-old woman named Fatima Khan was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The threat was sent via a message to the Mumbai traffic police. Khan, who is reportedly mentally unstable, is currently under investigation.

Representative Image.
Mumbai police have arrested a 24-year-old woman, Fatima Khan, for allegedly issuing a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The arrest was confirmed by officials on Sunday.

Khan, who holds a BSc in Information Technology, resides in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, Maharashtra. Despite her educational background, police describe her as mentally unstable.

The threat was sent to the Mumbai traffic police’s WhatsApp number, warning that Adityanath would face the same fate as former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique if he did not resign within 10 days. The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), alongside Ulhasnagar police, tracked down and apprehended Khan, with further investigations ongoing. Officials remain vigilant as Adityanath is expected to visit Maharashtra for the upcoming state assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

